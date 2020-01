Откровенные фото модели-пышки без фотошопа вызвали шквал критики

View this post on Instagram

I don’t care if my belly isn’t flat or my love handles hang over my pants. I don’t care if my legs are “too thick” or if you perceive my body as “ugly” or “unhealthy”. I am SO content in this beautiful mess. In this imperfect mess of a human. So here’s to loving our bodies and not giving a f#%^ about what others have to say 🦋🦋 wearing @snrklbr_swimwear ❤️